Subhash Ghai, AR Rahman revisit Taal's musical journey at 25th anniversary screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : The team behind the 1999 musical hit 'Taal' came together in Mumbai to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary with a special screening.

The event saw celebs including music maestro AR Rahman, director Subhash Ghai, actors Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, producer Ramesh Taurani, and choreographer Shamak Davar gracing the red carpet.

The movie, best known for its iconic soundtrack, including 'Taal Se Taal Mila', 'Ishq Bina', 'Nahin Saamne', 'Ramta Jogi', and 'Ni Main Samajh Gayi' still holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

Both AR Rahman and Subhash Ghai reminisced about the journey of creating the music for Taal.

"It feels like yesterday... time is just frozen. The memories are still very fresh. We worked in Chennai, we worked in Mumbai, and we worked in other smaller studios in Mumbai. All of them come back as memories," Rahman told ANI.

Ghai, who directed the film, praised Rahman's musical geniu. "You see, this kind of music can come only when there is a big child in you... When you have a composer like him, you have a god with you."

Ghai recalled how Rahman's talent stood out even with limited resources at the time.

"We have worked on three films together. What is very, very significant with Rahman... he had composed this song Ishq Bina in 1995, and that time I think we had very little console, very, very ordinary machines," he said.

"So the man is more important than the machine; the composer and the composer's soul and heart are more important than the music, and the music is more important than the technology," he added.

Over the years, Taal has remained a fan favourite, largely due to its memorable soundtrack and the performances of its ensemble cast.

The iconic film is set to re-release in Indian theatres to celebrate 25 years since its first release. Fans of the 1999 classic can watch the movie on the big screen once again starting September 27.

Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, was originally released on August 13, 1999. The movie also featured talented actors like Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth, and Saurabh Shukla, who contributed to its success.

