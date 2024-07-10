Subhash Ghai expresses gratitude as his TV show 'Jaanaki' completes 200 episodes, congratulates team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Subhash Ghai can't keep calm as his television show 'Jaanaki' completed 200 episodes today. He congratulated the entire team on this big day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Subhash Ghai shared a video of the team expressing their gratitude.

He wrote, "My personal congratulations to the entire team of JAANAKI a popular TV SHOW produced by MUKTA ARTS for DD NATIONAL CELEBRATING ITS 200 th episodes today 8.30 at dd national. Feel blessed that viewers loved JAANAKI."

This daily drama is a steadfast celebration of today's women's unyielding spirit, igniting a movement to challenge conventions and empower women to decide for themselves and fight misogyny.

The show reflects the experiences of countless Indian women, highlighting their struggles, triumphs, and battles.

Subhash Ghai, known as the 'Showman' of Indian cinema, talking about his first television show on 'Doordarshan National' earlier said, "Doordarshan has opened the doors for filmmakers to showcase their stories on television series with the full creative command by themselves. That's why I designed my show for Doordarshan 'JAANAKI', with a story of the journey of a daughter from her birth to being an adult facing everyday challenges in the world of dominating men n families wishing to have a son than having a daughter and treating their Daughters as Paraaya dhun."

"It's a powerful story of a daughter who stood her struggles on her own and shine as the bigger asset in society," added Subhash, who wrote the story, lyrics, and music for the show.

