Subhash Ghai feels 'blessed' by US swimming team's performance on 'Taal Se Taal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai expressed his joy and said that he felt 'blessed' as the theme music from his 1999 film 'Taal,' composed by music maestro AR Rahman, was used by the USA's women's artistic swimming team for their underwater performance at the World Aquatics Doha 2024.

The video of their month-old performance has been circulating widely on social media.

In the video, a group of women swimmers performed on the opening music of the song 'Taal Se Taal Mila.'

https://x.com/ARRahmanLoops/status/1819963924571209905

This iconic song, composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi, features vocals by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. In the movie, the song is performed by Aishwarya Rai.

Taking to his X account, Subhash shared a screenshot from the performance and wrote, "RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL' BECOMES ICONIC It was seen At world Aquatics DOHA 2024 which inspired USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on music of TAAL... I feel blessed .. thank you all"

https://x.com/SubhashGhai1/status/1820300484592254988

As social media users discovered the video, they praised Rahman's music and celebrated this achievement.

One user wrote, "Taal Se Taal is perfect for any cultural event... AR truly is the face of Indian music (sic)."

"So cool! (sic)," added another user.

"This is a proud moment for all Indians & definitely Indian Music Rocks (sic)," penned a third user.

The 1999 film 'Taal' starred Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. It also featured Alok Nath, Mita Vashisht, and Amrish Puri. The film was a major hit upon its release, receiving several awards and accolades for its music, direction, and performances.

