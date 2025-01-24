Subhash Ghai & Javed Akhtar 'in one frame' as they celebrate their 80th birthday together

Mumbai, Jan 24 Accomplished filmmaker Subhash Ghai turned 80 today on 24th January 2025. Joining the milestone, writer Javed Akhtar also celebrated his 80th birthday on 17th January 2025. Recently, the writer and director duo were seen cutting a cake together.

As the two face the paparazzi, Javed Akhtar took a dig at the cameraman saying, "Dekhiye ek baat samajh lijiye ap log, writer aur director ke beech kabhi chaku na laye, samajhe (Never bring a knife between a writer and director). This statement by the "Sholay' writer left everyone in splits.

Previously, Anil Kapoor took to the stories section of his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt post. Sharing a collage of some unseen pictures with Subhash Ghai, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday, @subhashghail saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. Grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!"

During his glorious journey as a filmmaker, Subhash Ghai has delivered numerous cinematic masterpieces including Taal (1999), Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), Meri Jung (1985), Kalicharan (1976), Karz (1980), Vidhaata (1982), Hero (1983), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Iqbal (2005), to name just a few.

In the meantime, Javed Akhtar expressed his relief about Saif Ali Khan's safe return to home following the horrific stabbing incident.

Speaking during the Whistling Woods' convocation, the writer said that he is happy that Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has recovered following the attack.

He was quoted saying, "All of us were extremely concerned. And I'm happy that he has come back from the hospital."

For the unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra during an attempted robbery on 16th January 2025. He sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent two surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital.

The Police have even arrested the suspect, identified as Shareeful Islam Shehzad Thammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

