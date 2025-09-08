Subhash Ghai, Mohit Suri discuss ‘audience rejecting pricey stars’

Mumbai, Sep 8 Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, recently hosted a fun evening at his house with his friends discussing the change in undercurrents of filmmaking in Hindi cinema, and the film trade.

On Monday, filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture featuring him, director Mohit Suri, dialogue writer Rohan Shankar, actor Shaad Randhawa, senior film trade analyst Komal Nahta and others.

Subhash Ghai shared that the theme of the evening was, “audience rejecting pricey stars, and to let the director make the film he or she wants to make”.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “It’s always a real fun if you have a round table conversation at your home over a drink with open talk on film making today with full of laughters. Theme. Audience saying bye to pricy stars. Let Director make the Fillm. Like just few friends visiting my home last night turned it into a master class full of glitter with Komal Nahta, Mohit Suri n Rohan Shankar n my team. A fun evening indeed. Thank u (sic)”.

The filmmaking in Indian cinema, more so in Hindi cinema, has greatly changed since the new economic policy. Many international studios came to India to make films for the Hindi market. They also brought the corporate culture with them. While the studios left after burning their hands and pockets, the corporate culture has deeply seeped in the filmmaking process in Hindi cinema.

Films are no longer made with honest intent and love for cinema, rather the corporate machinery dictates how the film will be designed.

‘Saiyaara’, directed by Mohit Suri, broke that mould, as Mohit has said that he was given wings to fly by producer Aditya Chopra. Mohit made a film by his conviction with young actors, and a team of fresh talents, and it turned out to be the biggest blockbusters of 2025 in Hindi cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor