Subhash Ghai pens a heartfelt note for wife: She taught me how to face crisis gracefully

Mumbai, Aug 16 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has penned a heartfelt note on his wife Mukta’s birthday and said that it was she who taught him to face crisis gracefully and dignity.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of him and his wife Mukta.

He wrote: “MR N MRS GHAI. I have been extremely blessed to have met this beautiful girl in pune 1965. When she was 16 years innocent n great soul.”

“Her original name rehana farooqui now known as mrs mukta subhash ghai has achieved more love n respect than me in my families friends n film industry n world over. She taught me how to face crisis gracefully n with dignity n keep soaring,” added the 80-year-old filmmaker.

Subhash added: “A good wife n mother are only two parsons -the real architects of your life n you being in first half n second half of your life. N I m grateful that we both are a happy couple with two beautiful daughters till date. N forever Thank u n A HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY to my dearest person. My beloved wife MUKTA REHANA GHAI.”

Subhash was one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers in the 1980s and 1990s. His notable films include Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Krodhi, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal.

In 1982, Ghai founded Mukta Arts, which became a public company in 2000, with him serving as its executive chairman.

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing Iqbal, a film addressing social issues. That same year, he established Whistling Woods International, a film and media institution in Mumbai.

His films are noted for their iconic characters, grand sets, dramatic climaxes, and themes of divine justice and duty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor