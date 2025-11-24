Subhash Ghai points to ‘Jawan’ and ‘Saiyaara’ as proof of India’s expanding theatre power

Mumbai, Nov 24 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai highlighted how the massive box-office runs of “Jawan” and the newcomer-led hit “Saiyaara” reflect India’s rapidly expanding theatre power.

Pointing to the impressive Rs 800-crore and Rs 400-crore benchmarks set by the two films, Ghai said these successes prove that audiences are eager and ready to fill cinemas like never before, offering a strong boost of confidence to actors, directors, and producers across Bollywood.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ghai shared an image of a theatre hall and penned a note that read, ““If a commercial film like Jawan cud do box office for 800 cr n SAIYARA for 400 cr with new comers in India- confirms that’s our housefull capacity in indian theatres if we are doing a business of any film with 100 cr means equal of 25 % of Saiyara N 12% of jawanWAKE UP SID Actors directors writers investors today Bless u.”

"Jawan," an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee, starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as lookalike father and son alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film shattered multiple box-office milestones for a Hindi release, surpassing the benchmarks set by Khan’s earlier blockbuster Pathaan. With a worldwide gross of over Rs 1,148.32 crore, it became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film overall.

On the other hand, Mohit Suri’s directorial “Saiyaara” featured stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie was loosely based on the 2004 Korean film “A Moment to Remember.” The film proved to be a major commercial triumph, earning over Rs 5.79 billion (US$68 million) worldwide. “Saiyaara” went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film in history.

