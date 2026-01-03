Subhash Ghai recalls Dilip Kumar's prediction about Anupam Kher on the sets of 'Karma'

Mumbai, Jan 3 As veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating doing his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalled what Bollywood legend said about Kher during the shoot of their film "Karma".

Ghai said that as Dilip Kumar filmed his primary shot with Kher, he predicted that Kher was going to stay in the industry for a long time.

"I remember our emperor of cinema acting DILIP KUMAR while shooting his first shot with Anupam kher walking along with him as dr DANG on the sets of my film KARMA in 1984...Dilip Saab said to me “ this boy is a good actor n going to stay for a long," the director recalled.

Ghai also praised Kher's versatility as an actor and his hunger to do quality work.

He added, "Now Anupam kher celebrating his 550th film on set makes me feel proud of his versatility humanity n hunger to work better than for money. Keep soaring my friend n stay blessed always...love you...SG."

On the first day of the shoot for the much-anticipated sequel "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", Kher decided to turn back the clock and look back at the day he first arrived in Mumbai.

"So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS ! When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films," Kher's Instagram post read.

Declaring that he has only reached the interval point in his long and fulfilling journey, the veteran actor said that he still has a lot more to give as an artist.

Kher added, "But here I am in Delhi ready to give my first shot for KKG2. Just FYI I genuinely feel I have so much to give, so much to do! I have reached only the ‘interval point’ of my life and my career! Dreams have no EXPIRY date!."

