Subhash Ghai returns to gym with ‘double energy’ post hospitalisation

Mumbai, Feb 5 Almost two months after he was hospitalised, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has returned to working out with “double energy’.

Subhash took to his Instagram, where he was seen doing rowing workout. The filmmaker, who is dressed in a white T-shirt paired with sweatpants, is seen doing the exercise with a smile.

“Back to workout to work with double energies. Thank u all for love,” Subhash wrote as the caption.

In December, Subhash was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after complaining of speech difficulty and memory loss.

An official hospital statement said that the filmmaker was presented to the emergency department at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre with complaints of difficulty in speaking, confusion and memory loss since one day.

“His past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande.”

It also mentioned that he underwent initial CT angio of the brain, chest and abdomen and initial baseline blood investigations, which were essentially acceptable for his “age and the patient was further evaluated.

“Ultrasound of the neck suggested features suggestive of thyroiditis with a hypoechoic margin requiring further evaluation. Transrectal Ultrasound of the prostate showed a heterogeneous hypoechoic lesion in the left lobe of the prostate gland with a serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) value & 100.”

The 79-year-old started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like ‘Taqdeer’ and ‘Aaradhna’. Later he did lead roles in films like ‘Umang’ and ‘Gumrah’. However, his career as an actor did not see much success following which he switched to direction.

His first film as a director was ‘Kalicharan’ with Shatrughan Sinha as lead. The film was a massive success which established him as a director.

The filmmaker then gave some of the major hits as director in the 1980s and 1990s. He had multiple successful collaborations with Dilip Kumar in ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Saudaagar’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor