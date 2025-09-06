Subhash Ghai reveals how 'Saudagar' changed the relationship between Dilip Kumar & Raaj Kumar

Mumbai, Sep 6 Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai revealed how his 1991 release "Saudagar" changed the relationship between Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

He shared a throwback photo of himself indulging in a fun discussion with the two veterans on social media.

Ghai revealed that the shoot of "Saudagar" was completed three months before the schedule, as everyone gave their hundred percent to the movie under the singular vision of the director, making the drama a timeless classic.

"Two VETRANS of hindi cinema in one film SAUDAGAR in 1990 n film was completed three months earlier than it was scheduled coz everyone was dedicated to making film under one man vision. - the DIRECTOR," the filmmaker wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Ghai added that by the end of the film, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar ended up becoming good friends.

"They became better friends by end of film....Film became a time less classic...Only coz of mutual faith n love for each other," the post concluded.

For the uninitiated, these two were first paired together back in 1959 in Ramanand Sagar's family drama "Paigam." The movie had a scene in which there was a scuffle between Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar's characters.

As per the script, Raaj Kumar was supposed to slap the younger brother, Dilip Kumar, in one of the scenes. During the shoot, Raaj Kumar slapped Dilip Kumar so hard that he was left absolutely stunned. After this, the shoot came to a halt. While Dilip Kumar was not injured, he was extremely upset with Raaj Kumar's behavior and vowed never to work with him again. Later on, Ghai brought these two together for his film "Saudagar".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor