Subhash Ghai reveals why Jackie Shroff has remained a public and industry favourite for 42 years

Mumbai, June 3 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a heartfelt note on what makes actor Jackie Shroff such an enduring and beloved figure in the Indian film industry and among the public.

In his heartfelt post, Ghai praised Shroff, fondly known as Bhidhu, for his unwavering authenticity and grounded nature, which, according to the director, has kept him relevant and loved for the past 42 years. Calling him “one of the finest humans inside,” Ghai lauded the actor’s compassion, simplicity, and emotional depth. He highlighted that Jackie has always stayed connected to his roots and maintained a positive outlook on life—qualities that have earned him both admiration and affection across generations.

The post was accompanied by a nostalgic photograph from a gallery curated by Praveen Chandra, which Ghai said was recently shared with him. Sharing a photo featuring Jackie Shroff, the ace filmmaker wrote, “Why Bhidhu is so popular person in the public and movie industry for 42 years? He never wore a mask of being a star neither in public nor to his directors He is one of the finest Human inside n have compassion for others. He is simple in thoughts n positive about life. He is emotional n knows his roots. The above picture is shown is photograph galley by praveen Chandra who sent me this last week Thank u Praveen.”(sic)

In the image, the ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’ actor is seen sitting on one leg intently watching a portrait of Subhash Ghai, capturing a moment of quiet admiration and deep respect.

To note, Jackie Shroff rose to stardom with his lead debut in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 blockbuster “Hero,” a film that catapulted him to overnight fame and established him as a household name. Years later, the actor reunited with Ghai for “Yaadein” (2001), a Hindi-language musical drama featuring an ensemble cast that included Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrish Puri. While the film received mixed to negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, Shroff’s performance stood out—earning him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 47th Filmfare Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor