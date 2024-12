Subhash Ghai says, ‘All is well now’ on X after recent health scare

Mumbai, Dec 8 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday, has issued a public statement thanking his followers for their concern.

He also said that “All is well now”, and that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the recently concluded 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Recently, the filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, ‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman’ was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical ‘Taal’.

On Sunday, the filmmaker-producer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)”.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement that his past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande.

Subhash Ghai started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like ‘Taqdeer’ and ‘Aaradhna’. Later he did lead roles in films like ‘Umang’ and ‘Gumrah’. However, his career as an actor did not see much success following which he switched to direction.

He is known for films like ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’ and ‘Taal’.

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film ‘Iqbal’. The same year he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

He last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie ‘36 Farmhouse’ which was released in 2022.

