Subhash Ghai shares fond memory of working with 4-year-old Ranbir Kapoor, calls him ‘great actor’

Mumbai, Nov 3 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled working with Ranbir Kapoor when the actor was just four years old.

Sharing a heartfelt post, Ghai praised the actor for growing into a “great actor,” a loving family man, and a true gentleman like his mother, Neetu Singh. On Monday, Ghai took to his Instagram handle and shared an image of Ranbir alongside a heartfelt note. In his caption, the filmmaker reminisced about working with Ranbir when he was just four years old in the song Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe.

Reflecting on how the little boy he once directed has grown into one of Bollywood’s finest actors, Subhash Ghai described the ‘Rockstar’ actor as a mature man, a loving father, husband, and son. The veteran filmmaker also shared that he met the actor during the Celebrate Cinema event at Whistling Woods, where Ranbir expressed his wish to coach students at the film school.

For the caption, the ‘Taal’ director wrote, “A kid I filmed as a director at his age of 4 in a song “pyar ki ganga bahe” -Has now become a man with maturity. A loving father a loving husband n caring son n super actor for ever is …My RANBIR KAPOOR It was so good meeting him at celebrate cinema at whistlingwoods campus with personal chat.”

“On stage he expressed his desire to coach students of whistlingwoods aur phans gaye miya He is a great actor by birth n gentleman by his mother Neetu singh i always respect.”

Notably, Subhash Ghai has often openly expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, praising the actor for his talent, humility, and family values.

On the work front, the ‘Animal’ actor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film “Love & War,” co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir also has “Ramayana: Part 1,” where he takes on the role of Lord Ram in the pipeline.

