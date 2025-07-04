Subhash Ghai shares how Aamir Khan brought dignity to Hindi cinema with his film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Mumbai, July 4 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to shower praise on Aamir Khan for his continued efforts to elevate the stature of Hindi cinema.

Lauding his decision to release ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in theatres and hold off on its OTT release for six months, Ghai called it a move that brings “dignity to Hindi cinema.” In his heartfelt note, the director expressed his happiness at how exhibitors across the country honoured Aamir as a “brave filmmaker” for supporting the big-screen experience and showing deep respect for theatrical business.

Sharing a photo featuring Aamir Khan, Subhash Ghai wrote on Instagram, “Dear Aamir. You have done it again to bring dignity to Hindi cinema with your heartwarming film in cinema halls n pledging not to show it on small screen for six months. M glad that all India exhibitors honoured you as a brave film maker yesterday for respecting the business of big screens theatres too. Congratulations n blessings. @muktaa2cinemas @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolismx @zeecinema @muktaartsltd.”

The makers of the Aamir Khan starrer have decided not to release the film on OTT platforms. The Multiplex Association of India had applauded the move, and Aamir Khan Productions later expressed their gratitude for the support. Sharing MAI’s statement on their official Instagram account, the production house wrote in the caption, “Grateful for the overwhelming love and support MAI (red heart emoji).”

In the statement, Kamal Gianchandani, who served as the President of MAI, had said, “Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who puts the audience first. His decision to bring Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. Indian exhibitors thank Aamir Khan for standing by theatres. As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zammen Par will remain a shining example of cinema's resilience and its irreplaceable magic.”

“Sitaare Zameen Par,” which also stars Genelia D'Souza, was a sequel to the 2007 hit film “Taare Zameen Par.” Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama hit theatres on June 20.

