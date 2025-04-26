Subhash Ghai shares interesting anecdote from her meeting with Samantha Fox

Mumbai, April 26 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, is getting nostalgic.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with veteran singer Asha Bhosle, and Samantha Fox.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he recollected the meeting. He wrote, “An overwhelming moment for me while myself with Asha Bhosle ji were chief guests At a grand SHOW OF SAMANTHA FOX. Who suddenly expressed her wish on her Mike to work in india as an actor n singer in subhash ghai film ‘ amongst cheering crowd in Delhi in 1984 I felt shy over her compliment, felt blessed (sic)”.

Earlier, the filmmaker shared a picture of actress Neetu Kapoor receiving the trophy on behalf of her late husband Rishi Kapoor as the film ‘Karz’ is set to complete 45 years.

The filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from the ongoing Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. The picture shows Neetu holding the trophy.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “When Neetu Rishi Kapoor paid her tribute to her husband Rishi Kapoor looking up to God. While receiving the ‘Karz’ trophy in celebration of its 45 years of glory at the Red Lorry Film Festival. It was really an emotional moment for all of us n we remembered n paid our sincere tribute to rishi kapoor as an actor star and person”.

‘Karz’ is an iconic film which tells the story of a reincarnation of a man, who was murdered by his wife in his last birth. The film was remade in Hindi in 2008 with Himesh Reshammiya playing the lead.

