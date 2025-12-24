Subhash Ghai showers 'blessings & love' on daughter Muskaan as she turns 24

Mumbai, Dec 24 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai showered his love and blessings on his daughter Muskaan Ghai as she turned 24 years old.

Ghai took to his official Instagram handle and posted a group photo of the birthday girl with her friends, whom the directors find to be full of substance and righteousness.

Expressing his delight at his daughter finding such great influence in her life, Ghai wrote on the photo-sharing app, "God chooses your family...You choose your friends...Which influence your life...So glad to see your beautiful friends with substance n righteousness...On your 24th happy birthday with lots of our blessings n my special love as a father. Stay happy. Stay good..Love u... muskaan s. Ghai...Guess where is she in this team ? In white ? SG. (sic)"

It must be noted that Ghai himself was missing from the photograph.

In another post, the director shared a picture of his daughter on IG and penned, "Happy birthday dearest to all muskaan ghai...With lots of love n blessings from your big family. Ghai family...Bahri family...Farooqui family...Bindra family...Stay blessed always...stay happy healthy n good (sic)".

Last week, Ghai remembered his mother on her birthday with a nostalgic social media post.

The 'Taal' maker thanked his mother for inspiring him through his struggling phase with her 'spiritual lectures & inspiring letters.'

Posting a picture of his mother, Ghai expressed his gratitude for shaping the person he is today.

The 'Karma' maker wrote on the photo-sharong app, “U can forget Anything in life but never your own mother who gave you birth with nontrasanctional love n deepest pray for your growth n happiness. (sic)”

“Today I m looking at her picture of my mom mrs subhadhra ghai - an educated woman of substance of 1940s. My all credits go to her spiritual lectures n inspiring letters to me in my young struggling days. A big thank you MAA N Happy birthday today. u r still with us." he added.

