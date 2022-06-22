Subhi's latest music video 'Empire' deals with women's empowerment

Mumbai, June 22 Indian-American singer-songwriter Subhi talks about her latest music video 'Empire' which is all about women empowerment.

As she explains: "It's time for the women of the world to rise and create their own Empire. This song is a call to all women out there, to let them know that our dreams and desires are powerful and we can achieve anything we want. Fight for it and build your empire, your world your way."

Subhi has always released songs with strong messages and this time around the song resonates with women and self-empowerment.

"The song 'Empire' is about dreams, manifestation and believing in yourself. I am so proud to have created the music video for this track with an all women team. I feel the women I worked with connected with the song in a similar way. It made us all feel powerful, inspired and united," she adds.

Her previous releases have been debut English EP called 'Define Me' and post that she has released singles like 'Better', 'Water Raft'.

While briefing about her future projects, she shares: "Lots of new music coming out this year. I have an English single going to come out after 'Empire'. I am currently working on my Hindi album and am very excited to share the songs with everyone later this year. Apart from my own releases, I am also working on projects for OTT platforms. Can't share much details on it yet but I'm very excited for what's coming next."

