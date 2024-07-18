Subuhii Joshii was scared of response 'since I’ve done bold scenes' in 'Naagvadhu'

Mumbai, July 18 Actress Subuhii Joshii, who played the role of Abha, a new bride in the web series ‘Naagvadhu: Ek Zehreeli Kahani’, shared her initial fears about the audience's response to the series because of its bold scenes, however, she is happy that it was received well.

Speaking about the same, Subuhii said: “I think overall, I got a very positive response. I was very scared since I’ve done some bold scenes, but, honestly, everybody had all good things to say about it because it looked really nice and did not look unnecessary at all. It was very graceful. I was relieved when I saw it in bits and pieces. I got very good comments overall.”

The actress further said that the feedback has been very positive.

“The audience found it tasteful and necessary for the story, which was a relief for me. The compliments highlighted the elegance and gracefulness of the scenes,” she said.

Subuhii said that she is open to all kinds of projects and shared: “I would not mind doing something like ‘Naagvadhu’ again because, story-wise, it was really nice. The things I was dreading the most turned out to be really nice, so I wouldn’t mind doing them again.”

The actress also stressed that it is very important for an actor to reinvent themselves with every new project they get.

“With every project, you get to do new things and play new characters. This reinvention is crucial for growth and keeping the audience engaged,” commented Subuhii.

She also emphasised that audiences have a wide variety of content options, which makes it difficult to get the audience's attention.

“It’s challenging to attract an audience to your project. It depends on the actor's fan following as well, but selling a project is still very difficult.”

What about bold content on-screen?

The actress said: “Bold content is being accepted these days because people are more open about these things, and sex is no longer a taboo. People are pretty okay with it, although there are still places where it might not be well-received because families want to watch shows together.”

‘Naagvadhu’ revolves around a woman who is said to be murdering young men who spend the night with her.

It stars Poulomi Das as Sanvari.

The show is streaming on ALTT.

