'Succession' alum Sarah Snook to lead thriller series 'All Her Fault'

Los Angeles [US], June 4 : 'Succession' star Sarah Snook has come on board to headline the thriller series 'All Her Fault'.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara and has been greenlit at Peacock, Variety reported.

The official logline for the series reads, "Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare."

Sarah gained worldwide praise for her role in 'Succession'. Snook earned an Emmy Award in 2023, having been nominated in both 2022 and 2020 prior to that. She also won two Golden Globe Awards for the show.

'Succession' wrapped up its critically-acclaimed run at HBO after four seasons in 2023. Snook's other television credits include 'The Beautiful Lie', 'Black Mirror', 'The Secret River', 'Soulmates' and 'All Saints'.

Speaking of her stint in films, she has starred in features such as 'Steve Jobs', 'Pieces of a Woman', 'Predestination', and 'The Glass Castle'.

Megan Gallagher is adapting 'All Her Fault' for the screen and will serve as executive producer. Snook will executive produce in addition to starring. Minkie Spiro will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and executive produce.

