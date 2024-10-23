'Succession' star Arian Moayed joins 'Motherland' as executive producer

Washington [US], October 23 : Emmy and Tony-nominated actor Arian Moayed has joined Iranian-Canadian director Jasmin Mozaffari's short film drama 'Motherland' as executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"For many Iranians, living outside our motherland has become increasingly difficult as we continue to confront misinformation, racism and hatred," Moayed said in a statement.

"Motherland offers an intimate and raw portrayal of the Iranian experience in 1979, grappling with love and identity in the shadow of the revolution and the hostage crisis. Jasmin Mozaffari has crafted a powerful and stunning film that lays bare the pain and resilience of being 'the other' an experience familiar to far too many. The reactions to this film have been incredibly affecting, and I am deeply honoured to be part of it," added Arian.

Born in Tehran, Iran, Moayed immigrated with his family to the US when he was 5 years old.

He is known for playing Stewy Hosseini in 'Succession', Inventing Anna, Love Life and Ms. Marvel.

Moayed has also served as executive producer on two Oscar-contending short films: Liam LoPinto's The Old Young Crow and Sierra Urich's Joonam.

'Motherland' also stars John Ralston, Niaz Salimi, Nima Gholamipour and Birgitte Solem. The other executive producers are Taj Critchlow, Arsalan Asli, Amir Karimi, Dean Rosen and Fuliane Petikyan. Caitlin Grabham, Priscilla Galvez and Mozaffari, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

