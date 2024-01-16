'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen takes home Emmy for second time for Outstanding Supporting actor

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : Actor Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Emmy for the second time for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Succession'.

Macfadyen's portrayal of Tom Wambsgans was critically acclaimed.

Taking to X, Television Academy shared this exciting news and captioned it, "Matthew Macfadyen wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for @Succession(@HBO/@streamonmax)! This is his second #Emmy win for his role in Succession! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747067644199477566

HBO's shows 'Succession', 'The Last of Us', and 'The White Lotus' represent the three most-nominated shows of the year.

HBO's "Succession" leads this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). "The Last of Us" the first video game adaptation to receive major Emmy attention followed with 24 noms, then Season 2 of "The White Lotus" (now a drama series, last year a limited series) with 23.

The final season of 'Succession' bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony, which usually takes place in September, was delayed to accommodate the WGA and SAG strikes.

