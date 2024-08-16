"Such a big achievement": Manoj Bajpayee on 'Gulmohar' bagging 3 National Awards

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Manoj Bajpayee is on cloud nine right now as his family drama 'Gulmohar' bagged three National awards on Friday.

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar bagged the Best Hindi Film award. The film also received a Special Mention and Best Screenplay.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Manoj shared his excitement after his film received three National awards.

He said, "It is such a big achievement for the entire team and the director, whose first movie won three national awards."

Apart from Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury also got a Special Mention.

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, 'Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

The film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles.

