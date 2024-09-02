"Such a kind man" Katie Holmes recalls Dawson's Creek co star Obi Ndefo

Washington [US], September 2 : Actor Katie Holmes recalled fond memories of working with Dawson's Creek co-star, Obi Ndefo, who passed away at the age of 51.

Obi's sister, on Saturday announced his death on Facebook and she shared a heartfelt post with a picture of the two siblings smiling together. In a note she said, "Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace."

On Sunday, Holmes took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a reel posted by their Dawson's Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes and wrote, "He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace," along with a heart emoji.

Humes, who played Dawson Leery's mother, Gail Leery, in the popular teen drama, also honoyured Obi with a sweet Instagram post.

"These words don't come easy. It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend," she wrote.

"You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent," she added.

"I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior," she further wrote.

Obi Ndefo played Bodie Wells, the boyfriend of Bessie Potter, on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2002. His character lived with Holmes' character, Joey Potter, who was Bessie's younger sister.

