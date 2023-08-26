"…such an incredible feeling, " says Abhishek Banerjee as 'Dream Girl 2', 'Aakhri Sach' release on same day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Actor Abhishek Banerjee is quite excited as his two projects, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and 'Aakhri Sach' released on the same day.

Moreover, he said that both of them are completely opposite to each other as ‘Dream Girl 2’ is a comedy and ‘Aakhri Sach’ is an investigative drama so both will cater to different audiences.

He said, “Having 2 releases on the same day is such an incredible feeling! In terms of genres, both 'Aakhri Sach' and 'Dream Girl 2' are poles apart from each other and belong to separate sets of audiences. I’m extremely happy that I am able to cater to an audience that belongs to two ends of the spectrum. This is one of the most special feelings in the world, and I hope that while ‘Dream Girl 2’ makes you laugh till your stomachs hurt, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will keep you on your tippy toes with what’s happening next.”

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

'Aakhri Sach' on the other hand is a crime investigative thriller series, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, starring Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Abhishek is a well-known face of the entertainment industry and his first film appearance was in ‘Rang De Basanti’. Later, he worked as a casting director in ‘Knock Out’ in 2010. In the same year, he acted in ‘Soul of Sand’. He worked as a casting director in ‘Bajatey Raho’ and ‘Mickey Virus’ in 2013. As an actor, he was seen in ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Stree’, ‘Asees’, ‘Helmet’, ‘Rashmi Rocket, ‘Highway’, ‘Bhediya’, and others.

