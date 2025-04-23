"Such evil acts are unforgivable": Kartik Aaryan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam and said "such evil acts are unforgivable."

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Have experienced the heavenly beauty and calmness of Pahalgam and now seeing such devastating visuals from the same place is so heartbreaking. Such evil acts are unforgivable. Prayers and strength to the families who lost their loved ones."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIyg1d-tN-U/?hl=en

Celebrities like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also expressed their grief over the shocking incident.

Urging people across the nation to stay "strong and united", SRK in a post on X wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act."

Salman took to X (formerly Twitter) to express grief and denounce the terror attack in Pahalgam. He wrote, "Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equal to killing the entire universe)."

Earlier today, Amit Shah, who chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, visited the site of the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the attack site to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the terror attack.

