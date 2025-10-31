Suchitra Krishnamoorthi backs 'starkids': 'Should they change parents because some random person is upset?'

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is known for calling a spade a spade and not mincing words. The actress, in an exclusive tête-à-tête with IANS, spoke her heart out about all the chatter around nepotism.

She explained how her daughter, who has ventured into showbiz, is constantly anxious of the negativity and constant chatter around star kids that affects her. “Kaveri is very conscious because of the constant bullying and stalking and all that happens with star kids. So I think she's also very careful that she wants to do things and achieve it all in her own way and on her own merit.”

Talking about the constant debate over nepotism, Suchitra stated, “It's rubbish. What are the starkids supposed to do? Change their parents just because some random person is getting upset because he decided that his life is miserable and started putting down those who had something better in life than him?” “Where you're born is, what can you do about it? And you should be proud of wherever you come from. I came from a completely different background. I never cursed my parents for not being celebrities.”

She further said, “Everybody has their own ability, and you should make the best of what you have rather than curse what somebody else has. This has become a culture of hate. It's silly!” Talking about it further, Suchitra stated how it isn't easy for the kids who belong to film families as well.

She said, “The beginning is always much easier for them, but ultimately it's their journey. I mean, otherwise, every superstar's kid would have been a superstar. But there's no superstar's kid who's such a superstar. You know what I am saying? It's very hard because regardless of your parents, every individual, every person, has their own destiny.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor