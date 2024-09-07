Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha on Puri beach with 20 types of fruits

Puri (Odisha) [India], September 7 : Marking Ganesh Chaturthi in a unique way, renowned sand artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik created an exquisite depiction of Lord Ganesha with sand at Puri Beach.

Sudarshan on Saturday took to social media and shared pictures of the sand sculpture, which has been made using 20 types of different fruits.

The sand artist, who has been conferred Padma Shri, wrote the message of "World peace" alongside the sculpture.

"On the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi my SandArt of Shri Ganesha with installation of 20 types of different fruits , at Puri beach. #HappyGaneshChaturthi," he posted.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival starting today, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm.

The festival will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Devotees across the country are engaged in preparations, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

From visiting temples to seek the blessings of the almighty to bringing Ganpatti Bappa home to decorating the place with flowers, devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their special ways.

In a remarkable display of devotion and tradition, a sweet shop in the Bhawanipore area of Kolkata has prepared a colossal 500-kilogram laddu to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Malik, the owner of the historic sweet shop Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, shared her excitement about the creation. "Our festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a very auspicious day for us, and we strive to do something special every year. Our shop is nearly 140 years old, and this year, we have prepared a 500-kg laddu to offer to Lord Ganesh."

The festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh began yesterday (September 6) and will be observed for 10 days.

