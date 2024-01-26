Sudarsan Pattnaik make 'Tiranga' with capsicum, orange to mark 75th Republic Day

Puri (Odisha) [India], January 26 : On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture with the message 'Happy Republic Day Mera Bharat Mahan hai' at Puri beach in Odisha.

He beautifully created a 6ft high sand sculpture. He has installed 103 capsicums, 100 roses, 100 oranges, and 230 lemons. Students from his Sand Art Institute collaborated with him.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a selfie with a sand sculpture depicting Lord Ram and the Ram temple at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. The sand art made by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shows PM Modi, CM Yogi, a sculpture of Lord Ram and the Ram temple.

This isn't the first time that Padma-awarded artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has mesmerised people with his unique talent. On several occasions, he has created a magnificent sand sculpture of various Hindu gods and goddesses.

Moreover, Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread awareness through his sand sculpture. He created awareness sculptures for HIV/AIDS, saving the environment, plastic pollution, global warming, terrorism, etc.

Talking about the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, it started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.

The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.

PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

