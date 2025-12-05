Sudesh Berry shares throwback pic featuring young SRK, Saif Ali Khan & Rahul Roy from 1993 movie Pehla Nasha

Mumbai Dec 5 Bollywood actor Sudesh Berry, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades, took fans on a nostalgic trip on the 5th of December by sharing a priceless throwback picture from the sets of ‘Pehla Nasha’.

The actor posted the photo on his social media account and was seen fondly remembering the energy, passion and excitement that the entire film’s team was filled with while it was in the making.

The photo featured young Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Archana Puran Singh, Kailash Nath, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Rahul Roy. Sharing the picture, Sudesh wrote, “Some frames become history… and this is one of them. Honoured to have been sharing the screen in Pahla Nasha with an incredible star cast—Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Archana Puran Singh, Kailash Nath, and myself… along with the unforgettable special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Rahul Roy.”

He added, “We were young, passionate, and full of dreams — and cinema brought us all together. Looking back at this moment fills me with gratitude for the journey and pride for the legacy we created. Timeless memories… Timeless cinema. – Sudesh Berry.”

For the uninitiated, the movie Pehla Nasha was released in 1993 and marked the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who later went on to direct landmark films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Swades’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’. Pehla Nasha featured Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles, along with Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Archana Puran Singh, Kailash Nath and Sudesh Berry in pivotal characters.

What made the movie even more interesting and even more memorable were special appearances by the three rising stars of that time – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan – alongside Aashiqui sensation Rahul Roy. Talking about Sudesh Berry, the actor made his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and later earned praise for his roles in ‘Naam Gum Jayega', ‘Teri Baahon Mein' and others.

He also starred in hit shows such as 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo', 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'CID'.

