Sudesh Bhosale, DJ Sheizwood spin a new song 'Bhola Ji Bhola'

Mumbai, July 1 Veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale, who is also known for mimicking Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is coming up with a new song 'Bhola Ji Bhola' and he collaborated with DJ Sheizwood for the song.

According to Sudesh, though the genre of devotional music is never associated with youngsters, he intends to reconnect with the youth section of the listeners through the song.

Talking about the collaboration with DJ Sheizwood, Sudesh said, "I am thrilled and excited about the song. It will be a treat for my music fans and music lovers. I believe the treatment of the song, especially the contribution of DJ Sheizwood, is very youthful for a devotional genre which gives it a meditated feel and all the devotees of Lord Shiva will connect to the song."

DJ Sheizwood further added, "Though we wanted it to sound modern and youth appropriate, we were clear that we didn't want to lose its authenticity. 'Bhola ji Bhola' will transport you to the snow-capped mountains, a beautiful feeling."

The song is produced by MediaMax Entertainment. Avi Pandey of MediaMax Entertainment said, "We have made it in such a way that it will have an instant connect with the audience, especially the youth. 'Bhola ji Bhola' will help them discover who they really are."

