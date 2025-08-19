Sudesh Lehri Gets Emotional on Pati Patni Aur Panga, Recalls Wife Mamta’s Horrific Accident

Sudesh Lehri, is one of the top most and veteran comedian in entertainment industry. Audience can't stop laughing after listening to his joke. Sudesh Lehri has been married to Mamta Lehri when hee was 17 and 15. Its been 40 years, since he has been married. Comedian and his wife are part of reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Show has been entertaining fans every week with its exciting episodes and amazing line-up of star couples. In upcoming episode, Sudesh got emotional and shared a tragic accident incident in which his wife got injured.

Sudesh Lehri recalled how wife met with an accident at airport that left a deep cut on her foot. Sudesh's wife shared that her foot got stuck in the space of a lift and, while trying to pull it out, she noticed a deep cut on her foot. To make sure her injury not get worsen Sudesh revealed that he held his wife feet until they found doctor. During the promo Mamta also showed scars on her foot. What won audience heart was Sudesh's presence of mind.

Earlier on Maniesh Paul's podcast, Comedian Sudesh Lehri recently made an interesting revelation about being slapped twice, which became a turning point for his career. During a conversation with Maniesh, Sudesh described his most embarrassing yet crucial experiences that acted as the most important lessons for his career. In the initial stage of his professional career, as a child, he used to perform in an orchestra for sustenance. But in an unfortunate turn of events, a man slapped Lehri. This lit a fire within him that drove him to pursue the career of a comedian.

Later, Sudesh decided never to do an orchestra until he earned the title of a celebrity. He created his own cassette, which turned out to be a hit, opening doors for him in the Punjabi industry.