Sudha Chandra, Dipika Chikhlia mourn loss of actor Aman Jaiswal

Mumbai, Jan 18 After the news of “Dhartiputra Nandini” actor Aman Jaiswal’s untimely death made news, veteran stars Sudha Chandra and Dipika Chikhlia expressed their shock over the young star’s passing.

According to reports, Aman Jaiswal died on Friday after a truck collided with his motorbike in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. The unfortunate incident took place on Hill Park Road in the afternoon. According to the police, the truck driver hit the actor while he was riding his motorcycle.

According to Mumbai DCP zone 9 Dixit Gedam: “The incidence happened at hill park road at 3:15 pm. Accused, the driver of a truck dashed the victim (deceased) who was on a motorcycle. The victim was taken to trauma hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused and truck is in custody. Offence is being registered in Amboli police station.”

Dipika, who worked with the actor in the same show, took to her Instagram, where she posted a picture of Aman and wrote: “Aman Jaiswal … the hero of my serial dhartiputranandini met with a accident and is no more it’s shocking and just not Believable , so untimely , may his family have the strength to deal with this tragedy Aman you will always be remembered with love may you rest in peace om shanti.”

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran wrote: “Very very shocking news… Om Shanti.”

“Dhartiputra Nandini” is produced by Dipika Chikhlia under DCT Movies and features Shagun Singh and Aman Jaiswal in lead roles.

The series follows the story of a farmer's daughter named Nandini (Shagun Singh). Her love for the land leads her to face numerous challenges.

She crosses paths with Sumitra (Dipika Chikhlia), who is dealing with family issues and seeks assistance for her grandson, Akash (Aman Jaiswal). Sumitra enlists Nandini's help for Akash, leading to unexpected familial bonds.

Aman Jaiswal hailed from Balia in Uttar Pradesh. He played the role of Yashwant Rao Phanse in the Sony TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai,which is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795 and Produced by Dashami Creations. He started his career as a model and also was a part of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Udaariyaan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor