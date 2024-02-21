Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay-starrer ‘Doree’ marks 100 episodes

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actors Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay, and Mahi Bhanushali have expressed delight as the socially resonant drama ‘Doree’ completed 100 episodes.

'Doree' follows the compelling journey of six-year-old Doree, portrayed by Mahi.

Talking about the same, Sudhaa said: “I’m delighted to do what I love through Doree. Working with talented and experienced actors who are dedicated to entertaining the audience is really rewarding.”

“This show not only resonates with the audience but has also been remarkably well-received,” added the senior actress.

Reflecting on the show’s milestone, Amar said: “As we celebrate Doree arriving at its 100th episode, I want to thank everyone who has supported the show. A big shout-out to the creators who worked hard and motivated all of us to enliven an exceptional story.”

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ fame actor further added: “I am extremely excited to be seen essaying all new avatar in the show and the viewers are in for a dramatic treat.”

Sharing her experience being on the show for 100 episodes, Mahi added: “Doree is very special to me and I’m grateful that I got a chance to work with such amazing actors who taught me a lot of things.”

In the current story track, Doree is trying to collect evidence from Anand to prove that Kailashi Devi (played by Sudhaa Chandran) is the one who has killed her Baba.

In a turn of events, Doree notices a hurt dog at the ghat and helps him before searching for Maai. Later, Maai reveals herself as Kailashi Devi and destroys Doree's phone.

‘Doree’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor