Sudhaa Chandran channels her inner Vyjayanthimala as she dances to ‘Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri’

Mumbai, July 28 Actress and Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran channeled her inner Vyjayanthimala as she grooved to the iconic number 'Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur'.

Sudhaa took to Instagram and shared a reel.

In the video, the actress, who is best known for her portrayal of Ramola Sikand in the television show 'Kaahiin Kisi Roz', is seen glammed up in a white sequined saree and dancing to the revamped version of the song, which is originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

In her caption, the 58-year-old actress wrote: “Before an event in Indore Insta reel toh banta hai boss.”

'Naya Daur', a social drama directed by B. R. Chopra, stars legendary icons Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Ajit, and Jeevan.

The movie traces the tale of Shankar and Krishna, two best friends who fall for the same woman, Rajni.

Sudhaa began her showbiz journey in 1984 with 'Mayuri', a Telugu film based on her own life.

The actress is currently seen on the show 'Doree', which highlights the issue of girl child abandonment.

The show also stars Mahi Bhanushali and Amar Upadhyay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor