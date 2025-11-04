Sudhanshu Pandey channels his inner singer as he shares some 'feel good' music

Mumbai, Nov 4 Popular television actor Sudhanshu Pandey channelled his inner singer as he shared some 'feel good' music with his InstaFam.

The 'Anupamaa' actor was seen singing a beautiful rendition of the song "Mujhe Raat Din Bas" from the 1999 drama "Sangharsh"

Crooned by Sonu Nigam, the melodious number has been picturized on Akshay Kumar, Priety Zinta, and Aman Verma.

Dropping the video of him singing the lovely number on social media, Sudhanshu wrote in the caption, "Ok so normally I post a song as a weekend treat but how about starting the week with a little music.. Feel good .. feel musical .. feel love .. feel god … coz feeling is most important .. ( blame the intense cardio for my gulaabi chehr #music #singeractor #sudhanshupandey...JAI MAHAKAAL (sic)."

Sudhanshu's singing talent received a lot of love and appreciation from the netizens.

An InstaUser penned, "One of my the most favorite song @sudanshu_pandey ji lovely (sic)."

Another one wrote, "This is one the most underrated songs of Bollywood...Thank you Sudhanshu sir that u sang it to perfection and kept the true essence."

The third comment read, "Beautiful song...You have such an amazing tone."

A cybercitizen shared, "you take me back to my teens... I had almost forgotten this song .."

In the meantime, Sudhanshu took blessings from Shree Premanand Maharaj during his visit to Vrindavan in October this year.

He took to his IG and posted some pictures and a video of his interaction with the beloved saint.

When Pramanand Maharaj asked Sudhanshu if he chants the divine name, the actor revealed that he has been totally submitted to Lord Shiva for the last two decades.

Sudhanshu was heard saying, "My better half has started chanting the divine name recently, and I have also started it a little bit. I have been fully devoted to Lord Mahakal (Shiva) for the last 20 years."

Maharaj said that Lord Vishnu and Shiva are the two names of the same divine energy, and what is important is to keep him in one's heart and memory.

