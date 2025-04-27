Sudhanshu Pandey shares why legends like ‘Aayi’ Asha Bhosle will never retire

Mumbai, April 27 Actor Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to social media to share his thoughts on why legends like veteran singer Asha Bhosle will never retire.

Along with his heartfelt message, he posted a series of his photos with the legendary singer. In the caption of his post, the 'Anupamaa' actor referred Asha as his ‘Aayi.’ Sudhanshu wrote, “Legends Are Never Tired and Never Retired! Pyaar Se Hum Inhe Aayi Kehte Hain Lekin Ye Sabki Maayi Hain… Last of the Legends…Watch this space for more … #comingsoon #abob #abandofboys #ashabhosle #music #song.”

In the images, Asha Bhosle is seen sitting gracefully on a couch, while Sudhanshu sits on the floor beside her, his hand lovingly placed on Asha's hand, showcasing a beautiful moment of respect and admiration. The actor's post hints at an exciting collaboration with Asha for an upcoming music video, though other details are yet to be revealed.

A few days ago, Sudhanshu had expressed his concerns over the increasing commercialization within the film industry. He emphasized that the true essence of storytelling is being overshadowed by the pursuit of profits. Speaking at the recent Content India Summit 2025, the Khiladi '420' actor stated, "They need to really create something that is very original and very deep-rooted. Unfortunately, we belong to an industry where everybody is trying to make films that they can sell. The core thought of filmmaking is wrong.”

“Nobody is really focusing on making good subjects or working very hard in trying to figure out subjects or stories or digging out stories from deeper in the society. There is so much out there. Unfortunately, nobody wants to work hard on that. Everybody is trying to set up projects and trying to sell them. They all want to make it with a saleable name so they can sell it. I know it's a double-edged sword,” Sudhanshu added.

On the work front, Sudhanshu Pandey was last seen playing the role of Vanraj Shah in the hit Star Plus show “Anupamaa.” After a successful four-year stint, he exited the series in August 2024.

