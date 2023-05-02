Sudhanshu Pandey to feature in solo single 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen' after almost five years

Mumbai, May 2 Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is back with a solo single titled 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen'. Alongside the actor, the music video stars his 'Anupamaa' co-star Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya in the show.

"Well thanks to a slightly busy schedule before Covid and during Covid, I am coming with a solo single after a four and a half years gap. The unique thing about my song is going to be the visuals."

"Obviously, the song is very beautiful but the visuals are going to add multi-fold beauty to it. And we had worked really hard on the preproduction and the results will be seen in the music video," he added.

Happy to collaborate with Madalsa, he added: "There couldn't be any scenario better than having Madalsa in the video because we've been working for so long and there is such a big comfort level between us. There is camaraderie, a lot of chemistry which we share on screen. It also comes across in our reels that we keep putting on Instagram and receive a phenomenal sort of response from the audiences."

