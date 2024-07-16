Sudheer Babu on his first pan-India flick: Deeply attached to the script

Mumbai, July 16 Sudheer Babu, renowned for his contributions to Telugu cinema, is embarking on his first-ever pan-India project.

While expressing deep attachment to the script, the actor is brimming with excitement about joining this venture.

In a candid interview, the actor known for his role in the Bollywood film 'Baaghi' shared insights about his debut pan-India project, stating, "This marks my first venture into pan-India cinema, alongside Prerna Arora. Numerous opportunities came my way earlier, but I was adamant about selecting the right subject for my Bollywood debut because you only get one shot at it.

I have a deep connection with this script and was instantly drawn to it upon hearing it. We're in the process of finalising the film's title and will unveil the first look shortly."

This film is a supernatural comedy. He further added: "I am very excited for the film. The story is very fresh. The supernatural genre is working these days. We haven't picked the film for that reason but the script in general is good."

Reflecting on his Mumbai experience, he expressed, "Mumbai is a wonderful city, and I always cherish my time here. It feels more like a holiday than work whenever I visit. Returning here always brings me joy. It's been several years since I worked on 'Baaghi,' and I believe there are no longer any barriers in the industry, which makes me very happy to be here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor