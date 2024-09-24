Sudheer Babu's new poster from 'Jatadhara' out: 'Blends rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts'

Mumbai, Sep 24 The makers of the much-anticipated Telugu film 'Jatadhara', starring Sudheer Babu, on Tuesday unveiled the second poster, captivating audiences with a glimpse of his intriguing character.

The striking image showcases Sudheer in a mysterious, power-infused avatar, hinting at a rich blend of mythology, fantasy, and drama that the film promises to deliver.

Sharing the poster on social media, producer Prerna Arora wrote: "The wait is over! Feast your eyes on the mesmerizing second look poster that captures the essence of supernatural thriller #Jatadhara". The poster reveals an enigmatic Sudheer, bedazzled in supernatural energy.

Talking about the same, Sudheer, who is popularly known as Nava Dhalapathy, said: "After the massive response of the first look poster I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with the first look coming out. Stepping into the world of ‘Jatadhara' is an experience that will be engraved in me forever."

"The script seamlessly blends our rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts. The intersection of these two worlds will bring a great new experience to the audience. A strong script is the backbone of any successful film, but it truly comes to life with a talented cast and crew. Prerna Arora’s commitment to assembling the best team is crucial for elevating the project," he said.

Sudheer added: "Collaborating with her, especially with such a focus on creating a visually and emotionally impactful film, is sure to lead to an incredible project. The second poster offers a sneak peek into the worlds of mythology and I am excited how this film holds many aspects that will blow your mind, can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey".

Presented by Prerna Arora in collaboration with Sudheer Babu Productions, 'Jatadhara' promises a new benchmark in Indian cinema that has started inviting films of this genre at present.

With pre-production in full swing, the film is set to begin shooting soon in Hyderabad. 'Jatadhara' will be released on Mahashivratri 2025.

