Sudhir Mishra joins Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom 2' as executive producer

Mumbai, July 19 Acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has joined the team of Shekhar Kapur's much-awaited sequel, "Masoom: The Next Generation" as executive producer.

Sharing the exciting update on X, the ' Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' maker wrote on the micro-blogging site, "It’s brilliant how Shekhar builds characters and weaves these stunning stories out of thin air. Haven’t heard such a heartwarming story in a long time… It leaves a joyous ache in your heart, the only way I can describe its feeling. Brilliant. I’m proud to be the executive producer on this one! So here it is, Masoom 2 - a film directed by @shekharkapur and E.Produced by @IAmSudhirMishra #Masoom2."

Back in November last year, Shekhar revealed that the script of the sequel is already ready.

He added that "Masoom: The Next Generation" will enjoy a fresh storyline while retaining the core values that made the original drama popular among movie buffs.

Shekhar further confirmed that the sequel will retain Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original flick, with Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and his daughter Kaveri Kapur joining them, along with others.

Revealing how he convinced his daughter to be a part of his next directorial, Shekhar penned on his IG, “She’s an amazing singer songwriter, it’s taken me a long time for me to convince to work with me as an actor. She finally agreed to.. so she will be with playing a major part in my next film, Masoom-the next generation.. They say the children choose the parents they want to be born to. If that is true, I am the luckiest, the fortunate Dad in history."

Shekhar further shared that he lost the script of 'Masoom 2' while traveling from Dubai to Delhi. After getting off the plane, he realized that he had left the script on the plane seat. However, a flight attendant send him the script back, along with a note saying that "Masoom" was a very good film, and this one will be just as good.

Meanwhile, Shekhar’s last Hindi directorial was "Mr India" in 1987.

