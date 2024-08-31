Sudhir Mishra reunites with Soni Razdan after 36 years in ‘Tanaav 2’

Mumbai, Aug 31 Veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is reuniting with Soni Razdan after over three decades for the second season of the series “Tanaav” and said that the actress remains as graceful and compelling on screen as ever.

The filmmaker, who revealed that the two had first worked together in 1986, said: “The first time I had the privilege of working with Soni was in a film released in 1986, where she was one of the actresses, and I served as an assistant director.

He added: “The movie was filmed in Kashmir, and I was captivated by her remarkable talent even then. Those were the formative years of both our careers. Tanaav marks our second collaboration, reuniting us after 36 years. Interestingly, this series was also filmed in Kashmir.”

Heaping praise on the actress, the filmmaker said: “Soni remains as graceful and compelling on screen as ever, and it was an absolute pleasure to direct her once again after all these years."

“Tanaav” is the official remake of the Israeli show “Fauda” which draws on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit and his team; in the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as "The Panther".

“Tanaav” weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge in an action-packed narrative set in Kashmir. In the second season, the Special Task Group (STG) faces a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in the Valley.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show is created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios.

The show features an outstanding cast including Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana.

The show, which is set in the pre-pandemic period, is a socio-political drama that revolves around the conflict between the state-run Special Task Group and Pakistan-based terrorists in the Valley.

The first season of the show established the larger narrative as it followed the operations of terrorist outfits like Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, Gulf money, moderate separatists, and how the STG counters them.

It will stream from September 6 on Sony LIV.

