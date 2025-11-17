Sudhir Mishra shares throwback picture of his 24-year-old self from ‘Khamosh’

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actor Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who is known for ‘Chameli’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Serious Men’ and others, is feeling nostalgic.

Recently, he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture from the film ‘Khamosh’ helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

In the picture, the director can be seen standing next to the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur with a cigarette clasped between his lips. In the throwback picture, the filmmaker has fuller cheeks though his signature long hair seem to be a constant.

The filmmaker also penned a long note, as he wrote, “Someone sent me this, a 24-year-old me as ‘Michael’ with Pankaj Kapur as the producer’s younger brother ‘Kuku’. The film is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Khamosh. Besides me, it also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Amol Palekar, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and many more. If you haven’t seen it, do check it out. It’s terrific”.

‘Khamosh’ is a sharp, experimental thriller that stands out in Hindi cinema for its meta-narrative style and unusual structure. The film is set in Pahalgam, in Kashmir, and follows a film crew shooting a low-budget movie when one of the actresses is mysteriously murdered. Instead of leaning on typical Bollywood tropes, the director crafted a tight, self-aware whodunit where actors, producers, and technicians become suspects, blurring the lines between reel and real.

The film features a remarkable ensemble cast with many actors playing heightened versions of themselves. This layering created an almost documentary-like authenticity while still delivering a cinematic mystery. The film is notable for its boldness, a minimal budget, a small crew, and a willingness to parody the film industry’s insecurities, egos, and power dynamics. Though not a mainstream hit on release, the film earned critical acclaim and has since become a cult favourite for its innovative tone and narrative economy.

It also marked an important early milestone in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s career, showcasing his instinct for tight storytelling, dark humour, and precise character work, qualities that would later define many of his acclaimed films.

