Sufjan Stevens dedicates his album to late "beloved" partner

Michigan [US], October 9 : American singer and songwriter Sufjan Stevens' new record 'Javelin' has been widely described as a breakup record for its themes of heartbreak and suffering, reported Variety.

On Friday morning, Stevens authored and uploaded a memorial to his late "beloved" partner Evan Richardson, who died in April, making the subject matter quite evident.

"This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson," Stevens wrote alongside a picture of Richardson flashing a smile. "He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetimeprecious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way."

Stevens has kept his personal life quiet for the majority of his long career, never quite addressing personal issues. He simply did this to inform the world about his artistic decisions, as he did with this dedication.

"I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it's always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between," he continued in the post. "If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you've got, especially in times of trouble."

According to Variety, earlier this year, Stevens also shared his Guillain-Barre diagnosis, a neurological disorder where the body's immune system attacks a portion of the peripheral nervous system. In a lengthy post on Tumblr, his social media platform of choice, Stevens explained that he's been out of the promotional cycle for "Javelin" because he's been in the hospital undergoing "intense" physical therapy to regain control over his body.

On October 5, Stevens shared he was leaving hospital treatment and would "continue the work at home and in outpatient therapy," in another Tumblr post. "Thanks for following my hospital blog. And thanks for all your prayers and well wishes. Pray for the peace of the world. Be well. Be safe. Be yourself," reported Variety.

