Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale blessed with a baby girl, call her 'Epitome of Our Love'

Sugandha Mishra, the actor-comedian and mimic artist from "The Kapil Sharma Show," has started her heartwarming new chapter of motherhood! The 35-year-old Sugandha and her husband, comedian Sanket Bhosale, recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Sanket took to Instagram to announce the joyful news with a heartwarming video, offering glimpses of their newfound parental bliss.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sugandha Mishra announced her pregnancy in October. Now, the actress has welcomed her first baby girl after two and a half years of marriage. As we can see in the video the couple is on cloud nine. While posting the cute video couple wrote a heartfelt caption that said, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL 🩷🧿 Please keep showering your Love and Blessings."

On the Work front, Sugandha Mishra was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She never missed a chance to make the audience laugh with her comic timing. Sugandha is not only a comedian but also a great singer who has mesmerized audiences with her voice on the stage of SA Re Ga Ma Pa. In 2021, She got married to comedian Sanket Bhosale