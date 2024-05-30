'Suhagan Chudail': Bengali actress Debchandrima Roy plays 'brave woman in supernatural battle'

Mumbai, May 30 Bengali beauty Debchandrima Singha Roy, who made her debut in Hindi TV with the fantasy thriller romance 'Suhagan Chudail', has shared insights into her role as Deeya, saying she is a brave woman who finds herself in a supernatural battle against a chudail determined to acquire immortality.

Debchandrima, who has worked in the Kolkata entertainment industry, is absolutely honoured to make her debut in Hindi television with a show as unique and captivating as 'Suhagan Chudail'.

"When I first heard the narration for my role as Deeya, I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I couldn't let go of. As an actor, I have always been drawn to complex characters that allow me to explore various emotions and push my boundaries. Deeya is precisely that kind of role – a brave and determined young woman who finds herself in a supernatural battle against a chudail hell-bent on acquiring immortality," she said.

Debchandrima feels she couldn't have asked for a better debut in the Hindi television industry.

"I feel truly blessed to be sharing the screen with such talented co-stars like Nia Sharma and Zayn Ibad Khan. Their experience and guidance have been invaluable, and I'm confident that our labour of love will resonate with viewers," concluded Debchandrima.

The fantasy saga follows Deeya's desperate battle against the enchantress, who is on a chilling quest to wed and sacrifice 16 husbands through the dark ritual of 'Solah Shringaars' to attain eternal life.

‘Suhagan Chudail’ airs every Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor