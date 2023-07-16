Suhana Khan aces 'Desi' avatar in red saree, see pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a photo of herself in a traditional look wearing a red saree.

She frequently shares glimpses of her life and keeps her Instagram fans updated. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of herself with her cousin Alia Chhiba and another friend.

In the picture, she wore a shimmery red saree with a matching sequin blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and accessorised her look with a red bindi, a bracelet and traditional earrings. She left her hair untied in soft waves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda is also a part of the project. Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will also be seen in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor