Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda jet off for New Year's vacation?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Actors Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda were spotted at an airport in Mumbai on Thursday, likely to be jetting off for their New Year's vacation.

Suhana was papped at the airport donning an all-black outfit. She wore a black cut-sleeve top paired with matching pants.

She kept her hair open and was seen carrying a handbag.

Navya, on the other hand, wore a white striped shirt paired with white pants and her brother Agastya Nanda wore a white shirt.

The brother-sister duo completed the entry formalities before making their way into the building.

Agastya and Suhana recently made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies' which also starred Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies' follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'.

Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.

Suhana, on the other hand, has still not announced her next project.

