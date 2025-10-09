Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor reflect on their childhood bond, get nostalgic

Mumbai Oct 9 Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor recently took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for Gauri Khan, sharing a throwback picture from their younger days.

Shanaya wrote, “Love you, Gauri Aunty. Happy birthday.” The picture shows a young Shanaya seated comfortably on her mother, Maheep Kapoor's lap, while little Suhana Khan is perched on her mother, Gauri Khan's lap, the two mothers sitting right next to each other. Captured at what seems to be an award function, the moment beautifully reflects the warmth and closeness shared by both the families.

Both the mothers are seen smiling as they hold their daughters while the little girls appear wide-eyed and curious. Soon after, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan's daughter, reshared the same post on her social media account with a teary-eyed emoji, showing her affection for her friend and their long-standing family bond. For the uninitiated, Shanaya, Suhana, and Ananya Panday have been inseparable since childhood.

Their friendship goes back decades, as their parents, Sanjay Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunkey Pandey, have shared a close bond for over 30 years. The next generation have carried forward this camaraderie, often standing by one another during milestones. In fact, during Shanaya Kapoor's debut announcement, both Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday had taken to their respective social media accounts to cheer for her.

Their bond was also reflected in the popular rotating series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”, where Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan appeared in one episode, recalling how their friendships with the rest of the gang have remained rock-solid over the decades.

Their children, too, continue to celebrate each other's achievements and life events. For the uninitiated, Shanaya Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Vikrant Massey in “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan”, is also gearing up for her pan-India film, "Vrushabha", opposite South superstar Mohanlal.

