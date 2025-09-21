Suhana Khan calls brother Aryan 'Always number 1' after the success of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Mumbai, Sep 21 Suhana Khan called brother Aryan Khan "Always number 1" following the success of his directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

Suhana took to her Insta and posted a picture with brother Aryan. This was followed by a throwback pic of little Aryan with dad Shah Rukh Khan. Her post further included a poster of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", along with a clip from one of the scenes from the show.

Suhana wrote in the caption, "Always been number 1", followed by a black heart emoji.

Lakshya, who essays the lead, Aasmaan Singh, in the show, shared that the story of the drama is extremely rooted.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, he said, “I felt a connection, a very strong connection with the material, with the script. The script came much later because when we were locked for the casting, that's when the script came to all of us. And that's the time we all read it also. So the first time I got the scene for the audition, that scene that you see in the trailer also where I'm talking to Sahher Bambba’s character, and I say, ‘Sitaare toh bahut hin par Aasmaan ek hi hai’, that scene felt very personal”.

Moreover, Raghav Juyal, who is seen as Parvaiz in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", called working on the show a "liberating experience".

He revealed that the show provided the opportunity to express things that were difficult for him to say in his personal capacity.

Speaking with IANS, he said, “I think it gave me the opportunity to express myself. We are actors, when an artiste has to say something, he can express it through his art, through his craft, we can put out our every voice”.

“So through this show, I got a chance to express those things, there are a lot of things that I can't say, but through my character, I am able to express it, so I felt very liberated, as an artiste, as an actor also, I felt very liberated about it," Raghav added.

