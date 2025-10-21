Suhana Khan gives a peek into her Diwali celebrations with Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda

Mumbai, Oct 21 Actress Suhana Khan, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘King’, has shared a peek into her Diwali celebrations.

On Tuesday, Suhana took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her Diwali celebrations. The pictures featured Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, and Navya Naveli Nanda, the grand-daughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the pictures, Suhana and her friends can be seen dressed in Indian ethnic wear. One of the pictures also shows Suhana sipping on Matcha. Suhana Khan looked radiant in a vibrant red embroidered outfit, accessorised with a maang tikka and minimal make-up. Shortly after, Ananya Panday re-shared the same picture on her social media story, retaining Navya's caption along with the heart and explosion emojis. The three girls have shared a long-standing friendship since childhood and often celebrate festivals and special occasions together.

Navya, Suhana and Ananya, the daughters of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Pandey, respectively, have grown up in close circles. On the professional front, Suhana Khan made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's ‘The Archies’ and is now gearing up for her next project, reportedly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, Suhana expressed her excitement at her father, Shah Rukh Khan getting honoured with the National Award this year. She shared a special social media post saying, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold...(sic)".

'The Archies' actress added, "Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you", with a red heart emoji.

Congratulating King Khan on receiving the prestigious honor, his better half, Gauri Khan, said that the National Award is a result of Shah Rukh's years of hard work and dedication. Gauri shared that she is even designing a special mantle to place the National award on.

SRK opted to wear a stylish black two-piece as he received the honor from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The award is extremely special as this is SRK's first-ever National Award during his career spanning more than three decades.

